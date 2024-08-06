Rubina Ashraf defends ‘Barzakh’ amidst controversy

Rubina Ashraf has come to the defense of the Pakistani drama “Barzakh,” which has been generating considerable debate due to its exploration of queer themes. The show, a collaboration between Zee5 and Zee Zindagi, is created by Asim Abbasi and features a cast including Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, M Fawad Khan, and Salman Shahid.

“Barzakh” has faced criticism from viewers and some artists for its bold narrative, which some find controversial. Despite the backlash, many voices in the industry support the inclusion of diverse content in television.

In a recent appearance on Subh Saveray Samaa Ke Saath, veteran actress Rubina Ashraf shared her perspective on the drama. Known for her extensive experience in the industry and her role as a drama reviewer, Ashraf offered a robust defense of “Barzakh.”

She pointed out that Pakistani television has tackled various taboo subjects in the past, citing examples like “Udaari” and “Mayi Ri,” which addressed sensitive issues such as incest. Ashraf argued that dramas are a reflection of societal realities rather than an endorsement of them.

“Barzakh is simply another example of a drama that mirrors certain aspects of society,” she explained. “People have the choice to engage with it or not, but the show is offering a perspective on the world as it is.”

Ashraf’s comments highlight the ongoing discussion about the role of television in addressing and portraying complex social issues.

This is what Rubina had to say: