Meghan Markle gives in to Prince Harry’s decision about royal family

In their latest joint interview, Meghan Markle appeared to defer to Prince Harry’s wishes by steering clear of new revelations about the royal family. During their appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about their new initiative aimed at supporting parents dealing with the effects of online harm.

Meghan, who has previously made serious allegations against senior royals during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, chose not to delve into fresh details about her experiences within the royal family. This cautious approach aligns with Prince Harry’s decision to avoid commenting on royal matters publicly.

The Duchess, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on August 4, 2024, revisited her earlier revelations about struggling with suicidal thoughts, which she first shared in her March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. She described a period when she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

During the CBS interview, Meghan refrained from direct criticism of the royals, opting instead to focus on their current work and personal experiences. Anchor Jane Pauley attempted to probe Meghan about her suffering as a royal but met with resistance.

Pauley remarked on Meghan’s gesture of placing her hand on Prince Harry’s knee, noting, “I see you touch your husband’s hand in just the way I knew that you would be looking after each other.” Pauley acknowledged Meghan’s discomfort with the line of questioning, saying, “I can see Meghan was uncomfortable with my even going there.”

Meghan responded, “I understand why you are though. I wasn’t expecting it, but I understand why you are. Because there is a through-line, I think.”

In her latest interview, Meghan demonstrated her commitment to respecting Prince Harry’s choice to avoid further royal drama, focusing instead on their charitable work and personal journey.