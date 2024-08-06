Islam’s teachings highlighted at Pak-Saudi conference in capital

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Islam preaches peace, love and tolerance and no other religion or sect supports violence in any form. He said that Hajj is the message of unity, peace and security of Islam.

The Governor stated this while views while addressing the Message of Hajj Conference 2024 held in collaboration with the Pakistan Ulema Council and the International Tazim-e-Haramain Sharifain Council here on Tuesday.

The conference was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and General Secretary of International Tahafuz-e-Haramain Sharifain Council Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Deputy Ambassador of Palestine, Special Representative of Jordanian Embassy and a large number of scholars of different schools of thought.

Addressing the participants, Faisal Karim Kundi said that Hajj promotes the teachings of peace, brotherhood, tolerance, inter-religious harmony and we have to play an effective role in promoting inter-religious harmony for the development and prosperity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said that Governor House Peshawar role in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was dedicated to playing a leadership role in this regard.

The Governor KP said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have excellent and strong relations, adding that the facilities provided to pilgrims by Saudi government under the Road to Makkah program was an example.

He said that at a time when Pakistan was facing difficulties, the government and people of Saudi Arabia stand with Pakistan. He said that the services of Saudi Arabia for Muslim countries and the Islamic world were not hidden from anyone.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that Hajj was such an organized and purposeful grand gathering which, putting aside the differences of color, caste and language only for the sake of Allah’s pleasure.

The Governor paid tribute to Tahir Ashrafi and invited him and his team to visit the Governor House Peshawar where the inter-faith and inter-religious harmony conference will be held. He said, keeping the philosophy and purpose of the Muslim Ummah in front, practical steps will be taken for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the exaltation of the religion of Islam.