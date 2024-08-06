NATIONAL

IHC seeks report on facilities being provided to PTI founder in Adiala Jail

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a report from the Adiala Jail authorities about provision of facilities to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

Chief Justice IHC Justice, Aamer Farooq heard the plea. Azhar Siddique advocate appeared before the IHC to represent the PTI founder.

At the outset of the hearing, the IHC CJ said the court would inquire from the Adiala Jail authorities about the provision of facilities to the former prime minister because they know the ground realities. At this juncture, Azhar Siddique advocate said his client is not being allowed to talk to his sons on WhatsApp call.

“Wait a bit, let the authorities answer,” CJ Justice Farooq said to the lawyer of the applicant. The IHC adjourned the hearing until August 22 after summoning a detailed report on the facilities provided to the PTI founder during last two weeks.

Earlier, in a letter written to Punjab advocate general, IG prisons stated that the prisoners have requested the same privileges as Imran Khan, including six meetings with his lawyers in a day. The prisoners have expressed their discontent with the special treatment given to the former prime minister.

They have argued that providing such facilities to one person while denying them to others is a violation of the Prison Rules 1978.

The prisoners demanded equal treatment and facilities as provided to PTI founder. They have also requested that the facilities provided to PTI founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other political prisoners be reviewed and extended to all prisoners.

