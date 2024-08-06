NATIONAL

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 6 August 2024

By News Desk

The current prices for both 24K and 22K gold are based on information from the Sarafa Jewelers Association and the International Gold Market.

Previous article
Epaper_24-08-6 LHR
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

President, PM and armed forces reaffirm solidarity with Kashmiris

Youm-e-Istehsal observed across country with fervor to express support for people of IIJOK Civil and military leadership term Indian actions violation of international...

‘First in four years’: CJP-led Sharia bench commutes death sentence to life Imprisonment

Following Hasina’s ouster, Bangladesh president orders Khaleda Zia’s release

Neither stance on May 9 riots changed nor there will be: DG ISPR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.