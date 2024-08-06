The current prices for both 24K and 22K gold are based on information from the Sarafa Jewelers Association and the International Gold Market.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your accountCreate an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Gold rates in Pakistan today, 6 August 2024
Must Read
President, PM and armed forces reaffirm solidarity with Kashmiris
Youm-e-Istehsal observed across country with fervor to express support for people of IIJOK Civil and military leadership term Indian actions violation of international...