Fawad Chaudhry seeks more time from ECP in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday sought time from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a contempt case against him.

Nisar Durrani-led commission conducted hearing of Fawad Chaudhry’s ECP contempt case.

The commission asked Chuadhry to submit his response as the case had been pending for the last two years.

The former minister sought time as, he said, he was going to China after nod from the Islamabad High Court (IHC). It must be remembered that the IHC had cancelled the indictment of Chaudhry in the ECP contempt case.