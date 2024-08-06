Controversial TV drama Barzakh cancelled, here are all the details

In an unexpected development, Zindagi has announced the withdrawal of its latest series, Barzakh, from YouTube Pakistan starting August 9. This decision follows ongoing criticism and intense debates about the show since its debut two weeks ago.

Directed by Asim Abbasi, who previously found success with Churails and Cake, Barzakh has stirred controversy due to its themes, which some viewers have deemed ‘provocative.’ Despite the backlash, the first episode garnered over four million views on YouTube. The series features a stellar cast including Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, M Fawad Khan, Salman Shahid, Khushhal Khan, Sajid Hasan, Uzma Beg, and Nighat Choudhry.

Zindagi addressed the situation in a statement on their official Instagram page, expressing gratitude to supporters while explaining the reasons for the show’s removal. The statement read, “We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh—a show created to bring people together everywhere. However, in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have decided to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024. This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support. Thank You.”

The final episode of Barzakh is set to air tonight at 8pm. Pakistani fans have until August 9 to catch up on the series on YouTube.

The series debut was met with a mix of praise and criticism. While some viewers applauded its bold narrative and strong performances, others criticized it for not being “family-friendly” and expressed discomfort with its content.

Responding to the backlash, Abbasi had previously stated, “With all due respect, if you find queer/non-heteronormative storylines ‘distasteful,’ please do not watch my content. I will always champion the rights of all and tell stories that we believe in.”