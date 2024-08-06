HEADLINES

Asad Umar rushed to hospital from courtroom following chest pain

By News Desk

Former Finance Minister Asad Umar was urgently transported to a hospital after suffering health complications during his appearance at an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

Umar’s legal representative reported that he began experiencing heart-related discomfort while in the courtroom on Tuesday. A video has emerged showing people assisting the former federal minister to a vehicle at the main gate of the court premises.

PTI leader Zain Qureshi was present with Umar and accompanied him to the hospital, where he underwent a medical examination and tests. Doctors confirmed that Umar’s condition was stable, citing low blood pressure as the issue, and reported that his ECG results were normal.

Earlier in June, Umar was admitted to a hospital in Karachi due to back problems. He has been facing multiple charges, including vandalism and involvement in the cypher case linked to the May 9 violence. He resigned from his position as PTI Secretary General approximately two weeks after the May 9, 2023, riots.

In November of the previous year, Umar stepped down from the PTI party and announced his retirement from politics.

