Who is Bangladesh’s army chief who made Hasina resign as PM?

Just over a month into his tenure as Bangladesh’s army chief, General Waker uz Zaman has found himself in the spotlight, announcing the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country on Monday.

Bangladesh has been gripped by protests and violence since last month when student groups began demanding the abolition of a controversial quota system in government jobs. This movement quickly evolved into a campaign to oust Hasina, who has ruled for 15 years and recently secured a fourth consecutive term in January.

The unrest has resulted in nearly 250 fatalities.

Zaman, 58, took over as army chief on June 23, with a standard three-year term. Born in Dhaka in 1966, he is married to Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman, the daughter of General Muhammad Mustafizur Rahman, who served as army chief from 1997 to 2000.

According to the Bangladesh Army website, Zaman holds a master’s degree in Defence Studies from the National University of Bangladesh and a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King’s College, London.

Before becoming army chief, Zaman served as the Chief of General Staff for just over six months, overseeing military operations, intelligence, UN peacekeeping roles, and budget management. Over his 35-year career, he has worked closely with Hasina, including a stint as the principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister’s Office.

Zaman has also played a key role in the modernization of the army.

As protests escalated this month, Zaman called on army personnel to ensure the safety of citizens, protect property, and secure important state installations.