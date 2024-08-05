Opinion

Reevaluating government departments

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The current government has expressed the intention of winding up certain government departments that are doing nothing, are a burden on the national exchequer, and their duties can be taken over by some other departments that are currently underutilised. While the government may have its own list of such entities, there are others that must also be considered in the same vein.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), for instance, is one such organisation that deserves urgent attention. As I see it, the main duty of NEPRA is that of a ‘middleman’. It just gets requests from distribution companies, like, say, K-Electric (KE), for increase in power tariff, and the authority after ‘due deliberations’ makes some changes and accepts their demand.

Come to think of it, such a job can easily be done by our housewives who successfully bargain with shopkeepers, who cleverly ask for double the actual price and settle for less. They both live happily thereafter. It is only the husband who suffers just like the consumer suffers as NEPRA and KE bargain, settle and live happily hereafter.

Besides, another such department is the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) whose job is to carry out the instructions passed on by the government. That being so, why can the government not do it directly?

There are several other such entities in the public sector that thoroughly deserve immediate government attention. One hopes that they will get what they deserve.

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

KARACHI

Previous article
Verdict controversy
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

22 dead as monsoon rains batter parts of country

KP, Balochistan worst hit with highest number of casualties in separate rain-related incident during 24 hours NDMA issues alert of high to very...

UK beef up security at vulnerable mosques as anti-immigration riots continue

PM directs economic team to speed up FBR transformation

Fast-paced work in progress on second phase of CPEC: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.