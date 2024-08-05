NATIONAL

PTI open up to talks with three major political parties if ‘demands met’: Ali Muhammad Khan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday hinted at negotiation with the PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P to resolve prevailing government and the opposition tension, saying they could talk to the three main parties if PTI’s demands are accepted.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Ali Muhammad Khan was asked whether the PTI would be open to talks with the three major political parties — PPP, PML-N, and MQM-P — to end the political turmoil and address issues. In response, he affirmed that negotiations are essential.

“We can sit with our allies, the MWM (Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen) and the Sunni Ittehad Council, all day, but that will not produce any results,” he stated. “You have to engage with those you have issues with, so negotiations are necessary.”

Last week, while speaking to reporters at Adiala jail, incarcerated Imran had laid down three preconditions for potential talks with the government: the return of his party’s “stolen mandate”, the release of all detained party workers, and the holding of transparent elections.

Echoing the party founder’s sentiments, Ali Muhammad stated that the party was prepared to engage in negotiations based on certain conditions.

“We want the cases [against our workers and supporters] withdrawn as they are politically motivated,” he said. “They [the government] should apologize and acknowledge their mistake in filing all those FIRs.”

Ali Muhammad reiterated that his party’s second and most important demand was the return of PTI’s mandate.

“The government and the opposition can agree on taking the matter to the Supreme Court, so they can resolve it,” he said. “The less we negotiate and talk, the worse the situation will become.”

The lawmaker said that the PTI’s last resort would be protesting if negotiations failed.

“Political instability (through protesting) damages the nation. You can see the impact on law and order and the economy. Talking and maintaining ties will keep the country strong against any threats.”

Asked about the PTI founder’s views on negotiations, the former minister said that Imran was not averse to talks with the government.

“I’ve met with Imran Khan frequently since the elections, and one thing that has remained consistent is his openness to talks. However, these discussions need to be meaningful and produce tangible results,” he said.

“Our workers and supporters in jail need to be freed and our mandate has to be returned, as per Form 45.”

The PTI lawmaker, however, clarified that negotiations can only happen between political parties, not between parties and the establishment.

“There is nothing in the Constitution that permits negotiations between political parties and the establishment,” he said. “You can engage with the establishment, but talks are always held between political parties.”

