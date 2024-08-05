Prince Harry crosses all limits in new interview; Prince William reacts

Prince William has been left upset once again by Prince Harry’s surprising claims during his recent television appearance.

A palace insider revealed the future King’s reaction to the Duke of Sussex’s comments about their late mother, Princess Diana. The former working royal recently appeared in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, where he discussed his legal battles with the British tabloids.

During the documentary, Prince Harry said, “There’s evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked. And yet still today, the tabloid press very much enjoys painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn’t paranoid.”

A palace insider told a private news outlet that “William is spitting mad that Harry would reference this again. He’s so fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana’s death.”

The source further shared that Harry’s focus on his late mother has only intensified since marrying Meghan Markle. “William’s getting to the point where he’s washing his hands of Harry for good,” the insider stated.

It is worth noting that Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. Since their departure, their relationship with the royal family has deteriorated due to their controversial remarks about key royal figures.