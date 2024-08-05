PM Hasina has been sacked, interim ‘coalition’ govt to run Bangladesh: Army Chief

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday and fled the country amidst escalating violence. This marks some of the worst turmoil in the South Asian nation’s history since its independence over five decades ago.

In a televised address, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that Hasina, 76, had left the country and that an interim government would be established. Media reports indicated that she departed in a military helicopter with her sister, heading towards the eastern Indian state of West Bengal. Other reports suggested she was bound for India’s northeastern state of Tripura. These reports could not be immediately verified by Reuters.

Television footage captured scenes of jubilation as thousands of people flooded the streets of Dhaka, chanting slogans and celebrating. Crowds also stormed Hasina’s official residence, Ganabhaban, showing victory signs and shouting triumphantly. Some were seen carrying away furniture and electronics from one of the country’s most secure buildings.

“She has fled the country, fled the country,” echoed through the throngs of demonstrators.

Protesters in Dhaka were also seen climbing a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina’s father and the nation’s independence leader, and defacing it with an axe.

Student activists had called for a march to Dhaka on Monday, defying a nationwide curfew to demand Hasina’s resignation following deadly clashes that left nearly 100 people dead. Last month, about 150 people were killed in similar protests.

The Daily Star newspaper reported that at least six people were killed on Monday in clashes between police and protesters in the Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas. This report has not yet been verified by Reuters.

The unrest in Bangladesh began last month when student groups protested against a controversial quota system in government jobs. These protests quickly escalated into a movement demanding Hasina’s ouster. She had secured a fourth consecutive term in January in an election boycotted by the opposition.