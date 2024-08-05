PESCO grid stations stormed by protestors over loadshedding

PESHAWAR: Enraged protestors stormed Bannu and Kurram Garhi grid stations and switched on all the feeders, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) said in a statement on Monday.

As per details, protestors stormed grid stations last night and restored supply on the closed feeders, the PESCO said.

The PESCO spokesperson said some feeders were closed for the repair work and reopening the feeders forcefully can result in loss to the company’s staff working on the sites.

The duration of loadshedding is long on the high-loss making feeders, the spokesperson said.

The company further said they are taking steps for legal action against the protestors who stormed the grid station.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur threatened to take control of office of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) if ‘loadshedding isn’t reduced.

The KP chief minister, in a statement, demanded that the federal government provide relief to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who according to him are facing 22 hours of load shedding, by reducing it to 18 hours.

Earlier, CM Gandapur castigated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government over expensive electricity and “worst load-shedding”, asking the Centre to pay its KP du