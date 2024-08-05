‘There has been no shift in our stance on May 9th, nor will there be any’: DG ISPR

Director-General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, reaffirmed the military’s firm stance on the violent protests of May 9, stressing that those responsible must face accountability.

“Our position on May 9 is clear and remains unchanged, as stated in the May 7 press conference. There has been no shift in our stance, nor will there be,” he declared during a press briefing from Rawalpindi’s General Headquarters (GHQ).

Lt Gen Chaudhry also announced a strategic change in terminology, stating that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will now be referred to as ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ and its members as ‘Kharji’ or outcasts. “This is because it is a mischief-making group; it’s neither an ideology nor has anything to do with Islam or Pakistan,” he asserted.

He reported that in the first seven months of 2024, 139 soldiers of Pakistan’s security forces were martyred in the ongoing battle against terrorism. He honored these martyrs and their families, reaffirming the commitment to continue the fight against terrorism until the last militant is eradicated. “The armed forces are especially focused on the merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

Contributions to Education and Health

Addressing educational initiatives, Lt Gen Chaudhry highlighted that digital education is being provided to the youth, with a scholarship program specifically for Balochistan students, emphasizing their role as the country’s future. He noted that the army covers additional expenses beyond their studies. “About 92 schools are being run in Balochistan, educating 19,000 students,” he stated. Additionally, the army has established 171 schools and three cadet colleges in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

On healthcare, he mentioned that medical camps have been set up in various districts, offering free treatment, and that numerous projects are underway with the involvement of local and foreign companies.

Support for Kashmiris

On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, Lt Gen Chaudhry reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for the people of IIOJK. He condemned the inhuman lockdown, demographic changes, and human rights violations in the region, highlighting their defiance of international law. He stressed that resolving the Kashmir issue according to United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people is essential for lasting peace. “On this significant day, the Pakistan Army pays tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK and stands in solidarity with the Kashmiris in their struggle against injustice,” he stated.

Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Lt Gen Chaudhry revealed that a total of 23,622 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) have been carried out to date, including 2,045 operations in the last 15 days alone, resulting in the elimination of 24 terrorists. He emphasized the army’s ongoing commitment to counter-terrorism, noting, “The army, along with intelligence agencies, police, and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs), conducts over 100 intelligence-based operations daily.”

