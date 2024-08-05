New Gwadar International Airport set for Independence Day launch

ISLAMABAD: The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) in Pakistan is expected to become operational on August 14, which is the country’s Independence Day.

All preparations for the airport’s launch are nearly complete. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to oversee the soft launch of this significant infrastructure project.

A special flight operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Karachi is scheduled to be the first to land at the new airport, marking a historic milestone for the region.

The Prime Minister will conduct the soft launch of the New Gwadar International Airport.

The airport was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs54.98 billion (approximately $240 million). It features runways built to international standards.

The new airport is located 26 km northeast of the existing Gwadar airport, and spans 3,000 acres of land provided by the government of Pakistan. It is the second greenfield airport in the country, following the new Islamabad Airport.

The airport will be able to handle a variety of aircraft, including the ATR 72, Airbus A-300, Boeing 737, and Boeing 747, for both domestic and international flights.