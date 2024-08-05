NATIONAL

National Assembly mourns loss of PTI’s Mumtaz Mustafa, defers session

By Staff Report
APP31-050824 ISLAMABAD: August 05 - Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/MAF/TZD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly Mumtaz Mustafa breathed his last due to heart attack in Islamabad on Monday.

Mumtaz Mustafa, belonging to Rahimyar Khan, was residing at Parliament Lodges in the federal capital. He suffered a cardiac arrest and could not survive.

National Assembly spokesman confirmed the death of the PTI lawmaker.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was also informed about Mumtaz Mustafa’s demise.

After PTI MNA’s death, the National Assembly session which was scheduled for today will now be deferred without any proceedings.

Previous article
New Gwadar International Airport set for Independence Day launch
Next article
PESCO grid stations stormed by protestors over loadshedding
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Iran says to avoid regional conflict but vows to ‘punish’ Israel

Urges US to stop supporting Israel, saying world failed to safeguard the region TEHRAN: Iran is not looking to escalate regional tensions but believes...

Australia raises terror threat level, citing ‘extreme ideologies’

North Korea’s Kim oversees transfer of missile launchers to border

Nigeria’s president calls for end to protests against economic hardship

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.