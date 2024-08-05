National Assembly mourns loss of PTI’s Mumtaz Mustafa, defers session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly Mumtaz Mustafa breathed his last due to heart attack in Islamabad on Monday.

Mumtaz Mustafa, belonging to Rahimyar Khan, was residing at Parliament Lodges in the federal capital. He suffered a cardiac arrest and could not survive.

National Assembly spokesman confirmed the death of the PTI lawmaker.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was also informed about Mumtaz Mustafa’s demise.

After PTI MNA’s death, the National Assembly session which was scheduled for today will now be deferred without any proceedings.