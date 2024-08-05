Light rainfall in Karachi heavily disrupts city’s traffic

Light rain early Monday morning disrupted traffic flow across various city areas, leading traffic police to advise commuters to take precautions.

The Karachi Traffic Police urged drivers and motorcyclists to reduce their speed due to the slippery roads caused by the drizzle, according to a statement on X. They emphasized avoiding sudden braking and advised motorcyclists to use the left side of the road.

By 11 am, the police reported that traffic flow had been restored in several areas: from Teen Hatti towards Gurumandar, Chowrangi No.1 to Lasbela, Sharea Faisal to various city parts, and Rashid Minhas Road to Drigh Road.

Earlier, at 10:52 am, the police noted that rainwater had submerged the first and second lanes in front of Mateen Food Centre near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad, affecting traffic flow. Vehicles were diverted to the third lane and service lane, causing slow movement.

At 10:36 am, a statement confirmed that traffic had resumed on Bagh-e-Korangi Road between Singer Chowrangi and Shah Faisal Colony. However, both sides of the road remained closed between Fawara Chowk and Thana Street. Traffic from Fawara Chowk was rerouted to Zainab Market and Deen Muhammad Wafai Road, while traffic from Thana Street was redirected to M.R. Kiyani Chowrangi.

At 9:40 am, traffic updates indicated that vehicles from Hasan Square were being diverted to University Road via Hasan Bridge due to road depressions caused by Karachi Sewage and Water Board (KWSB) work.

Additionally, in Gulistan-e-Johar, overflowing sewerage water in front of Rado Bakery led to the diversion of traffic to a one-way road from Awami Colony to Rado Bakery.