How China’s mediation is redefining Middle Eastern politics

Hearings laid by anti-war demonstrators urging for the halt of weapons sales to Israel and the halt to bombings in Gaza while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on a visit to the USA. Though President Joe Biden is expected to sit with Netanyahu, the fulsome part of the visit is Netanyahu’s meeting with ex-president Donald Trump, the presidential candidate who may provide robust backup to Israel if elected.

Traditionally, the USA sided with Israel; in the last decades, the USA has given approximately $300 billion in aid, mainly in military assistance. The recent violence includes a Hamas attack on 7 October 2023, and in the cases of violence the USA has supplied military assistance and voted against ceasefire resolutions in the UN Security Council. However, by the end of the conflict, there were many critics over the high death toll of civilians in Gaza which put the USA in a hard situation regarding issues to do with the Israel-Palestine conflict.

These factors have resulted in changes within this context, and most notably China has come to play a major role. More recently, China managed to act as the mediator between the Palestinian factions which points to a shift in the diplomatic power dynamics. This has helped to strengthen China as a mediator in the Middle East region as against the traditional mediator, the USA.

China has also managed to foster the reconciliation of both Saudi Arabia and Iran and ironically erode more of the USA’s influence in the area. The US concern is that Saudi Arabia is gradually moving closer to China which would decrease the influence of the USA in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, China has remained an impartial player and has remained diplomatic enough to help in actualization of agreements that do not create a confrontation with the USA.

Palestine is also recognized by other European countries, most recently Spain, Ireland, and Norway, thus changing the trends of the international solidarity that influence the US-Israel relations. China has emerged as a very instrumental country in the Middle East in solving disputes, besides being an arsenal and diplomatic problem solver in the Middle East for the USA.

Speaking of Netanyahu’s visit to the USA, protesters got into the Capitol Hill building and called for an end to the supplies of arms to Israel and a Gaza ceasefire. US mainstream media sources indicate that Joe Biden has planned to sit down for a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, while Donald Trump is to do so with the same interlocutor. Meanwhile, the United Nations has applauded the peace deal that has been signed by China to solve conflicts within the Palestinian factions.

It is noteworthy that Netanyahu has chosen the time for the visit to the USA, when the presidential election campaign has begun. Getting an audience with US President Joe Biden should not prove to be much of an issue as he is no longer a contender in the presidential race. The focus of the visit is to see Donald Trump who, according to the poll, is a main contender for the presidency of the United States and, possibly, a main benefactor of Israel. Indeed, Israel has been a problematic partner for the USA for many years.

Now the intensity of conflict between the two countries appears during the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip. A pro-US-Israel policy has always been a recurrent agenda issue for the Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

Over the past several decades, power has shifted between the two major political parties in the USA, but one thing has remained steadfast: the extent of the commitment that is made by the USA to the state of Israel. Both sides’ leaders are sure that Israel does not have a better friend than the USA, and they cannot allow Israel to be unsafe. On average, US aid to Israel accounts to $3 billion annually and has totaled $300 billion since the beginning of 1948. Based on calculations by the Council on Foreign Relations, the majority of the assistance goes to the military services despite the country being home to only 9.55 million people.

After Hamas fired rockets at Israel the USA provided arms to Israel, sent warships to the region and threatened to veto any ceasefire measures in the United Nations Security Council. US President Joe Biden has also overlooked conflicts with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and back up the country’s defence by asserting that “he knows the Israeli perception of the war on Gaza very well.” Over the course of several years, Israel has moved steadily to the right politically.

In this context, religious extremists in Israel have gained more political power, largely due to various government periods led by Netanyahu. Israeli efforts to normalize its control over Palestinian territories and Gaza have led to conflicts, especially with the US Democratic Party.

The US administration has also faced increasing criticism over the 40,000 civilian deaths in Gaza. The American stance is now clear: it desires broad freedom, opportunities, and democracy for both Israelis and Palestinians. However, Israel’s expansion into Palestinian territories undermines the Biden administration’s vision. The bombs raining down on Palestinians today are largely US-made, and most of the aircraft delivering them are also American. The artillery and drones used to kill Palestinians often bear the “Made in America” label.

The largest bombs used by Israel are also provided by the USA. The USA quickly recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, but when asked to acknowledge the Palestinian state it has promised, it claims that the timing is not right. It seems that the “right” time would only come once the entire Palestinian territory is settled and Palestinians are completely eliminated, rendering the need for a state moot. The situation is changing as new powers in the world and the region challenge the American system.

The USA and Israel do not want unity among Muslim countries and organizations, and they obstruct such efforts. Bahrain and the UAE have recognized Israel, partly due to fears of Iran. The soft war between Saudi Arabia and Iran has created a rift, with diplomatic missions between the two countries closing. These conditions were ideal for the USA and Israel. However, news from Beijing reveals that Saudi Arabia and Iran are negotiating in China, and their agreement has weakened the US and European camps.

Former President Trump wanted Saudi Arabia to quickly recognize Israel, and the Biden administration shared this desire. However, Chinese diplomacy has thwarted these wishes. Now, Saudi and Iranian embassies have reopened, and relations are progressing. Recent reports from China state that on July 23, representatives of 14 Palestinian groups signed a Beijing Declaration to end divisions and strengthen Palestinian national unity. This diplomatic development represents a significant shift in power.

Previously, negotiations occurred under US oversight. Now, they have taken place in a major Eastern city, with China employing a quiet but effective diplomatic approach. The 14 major Palestinian groups’ agreement could make direct Israeli control over Gaza nearly impossible. Palestinians will now present themselves as a unified nation on the world stage. Ehe Israeli strategy has been to target all Palestinians while claiming to act against Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Currently, the USA fears it cannot prevent the expansion of Saudi-China relations. The Saudis, sensing a changing world, may view China as a more reliable partner for a stable future. The USA hopes to influence Saudi Arabia through the Gaza ceasefire agreement, but it is unlikely that Saudi Arabia will fully align with the USA or view it as the sole reliable partner. While the USA can complicate security relations, Saudi Arabia will likely maintain its relationship with China.

Saudi Arabia is also loosening its grip on European allies. The recognition of Palestine by Spain, Ireland, and Norway may be symbolic but serves as a warning to the USA, reflecting a gap in solidarity with Palestinians and relations with Israel.

The USA is attempting to create global divisions based on its competition with China. The USA views the Middle East as a crucial market and seeks regional instability to control Arab oil, while China does not have a history of deep alliances or ceasefires in the region. Most countries prefer not to choose between the USA and China. China pursues its goals in West Asia and globally without competing with the USA, maintaining relations with all parties. This approach has allowed China to mediate a significant understanding between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Fearing China’s influence, the USA is creating instability in various regions to strengthen its global position. To maintain its grip on Europe, Russia is prolonging the war in Ukraine, while it engages in violence against Palestinians, making Gaza a battlefield on its global agenda. The world should express solidarity with the Palestinian people and urge Israel to end the brutal violence that has devastated Gaza and resulted in nearly 40,000 innocent Palestinian deaths over the past 10 months.