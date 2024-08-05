Event start time for Arshad Nadeem Olympic Javelin throw tomorrow, confirmed

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s final athlete and remaining medal hopeful, is set to compete in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Joining Nadeem and Chopra in Group B are World No. 5 Edis Matusevičius, World No. 6 Anderson Peters, and Germany’s Max Dehning, who has thrown over 90 meters this season. The action in Group B will commence at 2:50 PM Pakistan time, with Nadeem scheduled to throw fifth.

Event organizers have released the groupings, placing Nadeem and India’s Neeraj Chopra in Group B. The javelin throw competitions are scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 2:50PM, featuring some of the world’s top athletes.

This year, the qualification standard for the medal round has been raised, requiring athletes to achieve a minimum throw of 84 meters to secure a spot in the finals. A total of 12 athletes will advance to the final round. If fewer than 12 meet the 84-meter mark, the athletes with the best throws will qualify. Overall, 32 athletes are competing in the javelin throw event, divided into two groups.

Pakistan eagerly anticipates Nadeem’s performance, hoping for a medal from its sole remaining contender in the Paris Olympics.