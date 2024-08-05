PTA to ‘regulate’ VPN usage in Pakistan, only approved services allowed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reportedly decided to introduce a new policy that will regulate the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) nationwide.

The PTA Chairman, Hafeezur Rehman, stated in a meeting of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat that only approved VPNs will be allowed to function in Pakistan once the new policy is implemented.

This decision follows a significant surge in the use of VPNs in Pakistan during 2024, primarily to access the blocked social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to a report by Top10VPN, the demand for VPNs increased by 131% on February 19, just two days after X was blocked in the country.

Additionally, the VPN provider Surfshark reported a 300-400% increase in new user acquisition rates in Pakistan following the ban on the social media platform.

The PTA chief revealed that the number of X (formerly Twitter) users in Pakistan has decreased by 70% since the ban, with only 30% of users still accessing the platform through VPNs. However, the high number of users bypassing the ban raises questions about its effectiveness.

The PTA head acknowledged that a blanket ban on VPNs would lead to the collapse of several IT businesses that rely on VPNs for their operations. This suggests that any regulatory measures targeting VPNs need to be carefully considered to avoid significant disruptions to the country’s technology sector.

Despite the decline in X’s user base in Pakistan, DataReportal reported that the platform had 4.5 million users in the country in early 2024, which is relatively low compared to other social media platforms. This indicates that regulating VPN usage could have broader implications for the IT sector, which relies on VPNs for various purposes.

In 2024, the use of VPNs among local internet users in Pakistan surged significantly, primarily to access the banned X (formerly Twitter) platform. This surge in VPN usage highlights the high demand for circumventing the government’s content restrictions.

Additionally, in 2022, the PTA had asked public and private sector organizations, foreign missions, and freelancers to register their VPNs to avoid disruptions. The PTA had also passed VPN regulations in 2010, but enforcement has been inconsistent, leading to the current situation where users are widely using VPNs to bypass the X ban.