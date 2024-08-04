Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop a bombshell as they reveal summer travel plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their summer travel plans and the news confirms a rumor that has been circulating for months.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit Colombia for four days following their successful unofficial tour of Nigeria. This decision comes after the couple deemed the UK too dangerous for a visit.

Harry, 39, expressed that he will not return to his home country with Meghan unless they are provided with state-funded personal security, citing fears of a “knife or acid attack.”

Invited by Vice President Francia Marquez, the couple’s trip to Colombia will be undertaken in their capacity as private citizens. Although the exact itinerary remains undisclosed, Marquez stated that the visit will “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation.”

Despite not being a royal tour, the visit aims to highlight Colombia’s cultural and innovative contributions. Colombia has significantly reduced its murder rate since its peak in the 1990s, yet it still faces challenges related to crime, kidnapping, and civil unrest.

This visit comes amid reports from a private news outlet that Prince Harry’s calls to King Charles have gone unanswered. Harry, 39, has not seen the monarch since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.