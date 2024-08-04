Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiri people: PM

Stresses international community must press India to halt its egregious HR violations in IIOJK

Says international law, historical facts, and situation on ground deny India’s baseless claims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will continue to extend its strong moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

In a message on Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5, 2024, he said the people and Government of Pakistan are observing the Youm-e Istehsal today.

“This somber occasion reminds us of the grave consequences of India’s illegal actions of 5 August 2019 vis-à-vis Indian Ilegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

On 5 August 2019, he said India took a series of steps to consolidate its occupation of lIOJK.

“Ever since, India has been trying to convince the world that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of its territory. However, international law, historical facts, moral principles and the situation on the ground deny India’s baseless claims. Today, in IIOJK, efforts are being made to silence the genuine leadership of the Kashmiri people and muzzle the media. The number of political prisoners remains in the thousands, while 14 political organizations have been outlawed.

Harassment of innocent people, arbitrary detentions, and the so-called ‘cordon and search operations have become a matter of routine. The Indian forces are operating with impunity, according to them under different draconian laws,” he added.

He said, “I, however, salute the indomitable courage of the Kashmiri people that has enabled them to withstand every Indian attempt to subjugate them. There is no doubt that India’s coercive methods have failed to diminish their yearning for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.”

“History has proven, time and again, that durable peace in South Asia remains contingent upon the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. In the interest of lasting peace and security in South Asia, India must move from dispute denial to dispute resolution,” he added.

The prime minister said, “The international community must urge India to halt its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK; reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019; repeal the draconian laws; and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.”

Resolution of Kashmir dispute key for lasting peace in region

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday said that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for achieving lasting peace in the region.

He reiterated the need to resolve this long-standing dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled stance to support the Kashmiri people in their rightful struggle for freedom and self-determination.

The Speaker expressed these views on the eve of Yaum-e-Istehsal Kashmir, which is observed on the 5th August every year.

The speaker strongly condemned the illegal annexation of Indian-Occupied Kashmir and stated, “The Indian government abrogated Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution, stripping Kashmir of its special status and imposing a military siege on the territory”, he said.

While lauding the resilience of the Kashmiri people he stated, “their struggle for freedom and self-determination is a beacon of hope for the entire region”.