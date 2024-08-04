Nayyar Bukhari urges PM to dissolve assembly ‘if govt feels threatened’

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari on Saturday said that the prime minister should advise the dissolution of the assembly and call for elections if the government feels threatened.

He emphasized that the government should confide in the PPP if federal ministers are feeling this threat.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians Secretary General Bukhari stated, “They must act if they are feeling threatened, as we have extended support to them. The survival of the system depends on the present rulers and a single party,” he added. “What will be the solution if the incumbent government reaches the verge of collapse?” he questioned.

He mentioned that President Zardari has invited all parties to sit and hold talks, but no one is prepared for it. “Those who want to take any other decision, let them do so. The People’s Party stands with the constitution,” Nayyar Bukhari said. “If the system derails, it will be a loss for the country. We will not support an unconstitutional step at any cost, as the solution lies in the constitution,” he added.

He commented that PTI’s founder wants to talk with the establishment but is not a reliable person, as he changes his stance after holding talks. “At one moment, he will say Achakzai has authority, and then he will say he does not,” Bukhari noted.

“There is a big question mark over the February 8 election results,” he said. “We have reservations about Punjab’s results; the People’s Party was not given several seats,” he added.

When asked about the reference against the election commission, he replied, “Those who sent the reference must prove it. The PPP has made several sacrifices for the parliament and the constitution. We have many reservations about the election but accept it for the continuity of the system.”

He remarked that PTI’s founder lacks continuity in his policies and considers U-turns his politics. “We consider U-turns a sign of irresponsibility,” he said.

“Credit goes to Benazir Shaheed, otherwise Nawaz Sharif would have been out of politics,” he remarked. “Would Nawaz Sharif have returned home if Musharraf hadn’t left his uniform?” he questioned.