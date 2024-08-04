Makeup may cause infertility, breast cancer, experts reveal

A serious concern has emerged regarding women’s health linked to the desire for beauty, particularly due to the chemicals found in makeup products.

According to health experts, the prevalence of diseases related to reproductive health in women is increasing, attributed to the chemicals like charcoal, parabens, and phthalates commonly used in makeup.

Dr. Samina Haque, a Gynecologist, highlighted the health risks associated with these chemicals, noting that charcoal in mascara, parabens in lipstick, and phthalates in various beauty products act as xenoestrogens, disrupting hormones and contributing to complex diseases such as acne and potentially breast cancer.

Psychologist Dr. Faria expressed concerns about the psychological impacts on women, especially those facing infertility. She emphasized that societal pressures can lead to severe depression among young women, affecting not only their mental health but also their family life.