KP advisor slams federal handling of IPP contracts amid public outcry over electricity bills

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Dr. Saif has sharply criticized federal ministers for their handling of contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), urging them to explain the financial burden these agreements are placing on the public instead of unfairly targeting the KP government.

Barrister Saif accused federal officials of deflecting from their own poor performance by criticizing the KP administration. He stated, “Federal ministers should be accountable for the oppressive IPP contracts that have made life unbearable for the populace.” He also addressed the broader issue of terrorism as a cross-border concern, stressing that border management is squarely within the federal government’s remit.

Additionally, Saif lambasted high-ranking political figures for vacationing while significant issues like heavy rains wreak havoc across Punjab. He challenged federal leaders to focus on meaningful public service projects, particularly in health, to genuinely improve public welfare.

Meanwhile, outrage is growing across Pakistan over exorbitant electricity bills, with many citizens claiming that the charges are significantly higher than their actual consumption. The issue has disrupted the lives of the poor, middle class, and salaried individuals, leaving them in a state of financial distress.

During visits to various areas of Karachi, media teams gathered grievances about these billing inconsistencies. One resident reported his electricity bill soaring to Rs8,000 from a typical range of 800 to 1,200 rupees, questioning, “As a salaried person, how am I supposed to manage this?” Another distressing report involved a bill of Rs100,000 issued for a previously disconnected meter.

The growing crisis has led to calls for immediate action by authorities to rectify these billing discrepancies and restore public confidence in the system.