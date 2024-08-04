King Charles hit hard by Prince Harry’s fresh statements

When The Sun’s headline on January 8, 2020, declared “Megxit,” it marked a dramatic turning point for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Just hours later, the couple announced their decision to step back from full-time royal duties, leaving Britain in stunned disbelief.

Fast forward four and a half years, and the Sussexes are once again making headlines with a new development that could send ripples through Buckingham Palace.

This week, it was revealed that the Harry and Meghan are gearing up for a high-profile tour of Colombia.

This latest venture marks their third royal “repro” tour of the year, signaling a significant shift in their global presence.

The couple, who have previously focused on California and occasional trips to New York, are now set to make a major splash on the international stage in 2024.

For King Charles, the news might be the last thing he wants to read over his breakfast of shredded wheat.

As he enjoys a quiet holiday in Aberdeenshire, delving into the works of Jung and Dick Francis, the prospect of yet another high-profile tour by the Sussexes could be a jarring distraction.

Since the moment “Megxit” became a reality in early 2020, Buckingham Palace has been on edge, concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle establishing their own royal alternative—a modern “court” complete with cold brew and scheduled breathwork sessions.

As the Sussexes continue their global tour, the palace’s anxiety is only growing.

In recent months, the Duke and Duchess have kept busy with high-profile international appearances.

Last November, they made waves in Vancouver with a visit tied to the Invictus Games, and they returned in February for a significant event promoting the Games.

Their trip to Nigeria in May further solidified their global presence as they successfully engaged in promoting Invictus Games with local officials.

Now, the couple is setting their sights on Colombia. While the exact timing of their visit remains under wraps, it is known that it will occur just ahead of the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, scheduled for November 7 and 8.