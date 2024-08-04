Karachi faces gas shutdown in these areas today

KARACHI: The residents of Karachi face gas shutdown in some areas today.

The company has announced a 12-hour suspension of gas services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in several parts of the city.

The temporary halt in gas supply is necessitated by the installation of a new 20-inch diameter, 12-kilometre gas distribution pipeline.

According to SSGC, this upgrade aims to enhance gas pressure across domestic, industrial, and commercial sectors.

Affected areas:

Korangi Sectors 21, 28, 29, 36-B, 36-G, and 37-A

Hashim Goth

Mansehra Colony

Allahabad Goth

Surrounding areas, including industrial and domestic zones

SSGC’s announcement follows recent disruptions in water supply across the city. The company has urged residents and businesses in these areas to plan accordingly to mitigate the impact of the gas suspension.

This infrastructure development is part of ongoing efforts to improve the overall efficiency and reliability of the city’s gas distribution network.