NATIONAL

Karachi faces gas shutdown in these areas today

By News Desk
A picture taken on December 7, 2012 in Bordeaux shows the flame of a gas stove. AFP PHOTO PIERRE ANDRIEU (Photo credit should read PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP/Getty Images)

KARACHI: The residents of Karachi face gas shutdown in some areas today.

The company has announced a 12-hour suspension of gas services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in several parts of the city.

The temporary halt in gas supply is necessitated by the installation of a new 20-inch diameter, 12-kilometre gas distribution pipeline.

According to SSGC, this upgrade aims to enhance gas pressure across domestic, industrial, and commercial sectors.

Affected areas:

  • Korangi Sectors 21, 28, 29, 36-B, 36-G, and 37-A
  • Hashim Goth
  • Mansehra Colony
  • Allahabad Goth
  • Surrounding areas, including industrial and domestic zones

SSGC’s announcement follows recent disruptions in water supply across the city. The company has urged residents and businesses in these areas to plan accordingly to mitigate the impact of the gas suspension.

This infrastructure development is part of ongoing efforts to improve the overall efficiency and reliability of the city’s gas distribution network.

Previous article
Epaper_24-08-4 LHR
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Foreign assistance

Every country, particularly  the developing countries like Pakistan,  do need foreign assistance  in one form or the other for its development and accelerating  the...

PM-led huddle finalizes events for Youm-e-Istehsal Day on Monday

The Plight of Muslims

A Crucial Geopolitical Flashpoint

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.