Iranian attack on Israel expected as US CENTCOM chief visits Middle East

US and Israeli officials are expecting a possible Iranian attack on Israel as soon as Monday

WASHINGTON: The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) arrived in the Middle East on Saturday, according to US-based news outlet Axios.

The visit by Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla coincides with US and Israeli preparations for potential Iranian retaliation following the recent killings of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, as stated by two US officials cited by Axios.

The Axios reported that Iran could attack on Israel on Monday which is a very close deadline.

This development comes after threats of retaliation from Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah leaders.

The trip, reportedly scheduled before the latest tensions, is aimed at bolstering the international and regional coalition that previously shielded Israel from an Iranian attack on April 13.

Kurilla is set to visit various Gulf countries, Israel, and Jordan, with the US hoping for a significant contribution similar to the one during the incident in April.

Pentagon reaction

The US is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East in anticipation of a potential Iranian attack on Israel. The Pentagon announced on Friday that additional warships and fighter jets are being deployed to the region to bolster defenses and ensure readiness.

The White House announced on Friday its readiness to deploy extra resources to protect itself and its allies if needed.

As of 0930GMT, neither the US Defense Department nor CENTCOM have issued official statements regarding Axios’s claim.

Biden and Netanyahu

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone Thursday as the Biden administration aims to prevent recent Israeli assassinations in Beirut and Tehran from escalating into regional conflict.

The Biden administration believes Iran will retaliate within days for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this week and is preparing to counter the expected attack, three US officials told Axios.

Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran’s capital Tehran on Wednesday, with both Hamas and Iran accusing Israel of being behind the assassination, which took place shortly after Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukr was targeted in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.