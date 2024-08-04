In a first, KP Police post five women officers in ‘volatile’ Khyber

Four officers posted as additional station house officers in the district

PESHAWAR: First time in the history of the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have given field posting to five women police officers and posted four of them as additional station house officers (SHOs) in Khyber tribal district, according to a notification issued on Saturday.

The notification issued byKhyber District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kulachi, said that four of the five women officers have been posted as additional station house officers (SHOs) in Khyber, bordering Afghanistan.

“Appointment of women police officers is aimed at ensuring access of thousands of women to justice,” DPO Kulachi said in a statement.

Khyber, bordering Afghanistan, is one of the seven tribal districts, which has seen militancy for years and the appointment of women officers could be challenging.

“Women in merged districts have all capabilities and women belonging to all sections would be given opportunities to perform duties,” the DPO said.

According to the notification, Mehak Pervez Masih, a junior police officer was appointed as the additional station house officer (SHO) Landi Kotal. She was previously working on general duty at Ali Masjid police station.

Lady Constable Naila Jabbar, who was on general duty at Bara police station, was appointed as additional SHO at Ali Majid police station.

Fatima Sameen Jan will serve as an additional SHO at Bara police station.

Lady Constable Nusrat will perform duty as an additional SHO at Jamrud police station while Lady Constable Shanza was appointed for general duty at Police Lines Khyber.

Meanwhile, tribal elders have welcomed the posting of women officers in the field, saying no female police officer was ever appointed to work in the field in tribal areas. They were of the view normally women prefer working in the education and health departments.

“Only women doctors and teachers work in the tribal areas,” they said, while lauding the police high-ups for the postings to ensure women access to justice.