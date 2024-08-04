Heavy rain expected across Pakistan, weather alert issued

ISLAMABAD: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for expected heavy rainfall across various Pakistan regions.

According to the department’s spokesperson rain is anticipated in Islamabad and its surrounding areas, with some places expected to experience heavy downpours.

Significant rainfall is predicted in the cities of Murree, Guliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, and Jhelum. There is also a chance of rain in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Bitgram, and Buner.

In Balochistan, heavy rain is likely in many cities, including Quetta, as well as Khuzdar, Lasbela, Makran, Awaran, Panjgur, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Mastung, Tezbalu Sibi, Shirani, Kohlu, Bolan, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Dera Bugti, Ziarat, Zhob, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, and Kalat.

The Sindh region is also expected to experience significant rainfall, particularly in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sukkur, Khairpur, Matiari, Nowshehru Feroze, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu.

The forecast also includes chances of rain in Punjab, specifically in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Leh Bhakar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain is expected in Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Karam, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the expected heavy showers.