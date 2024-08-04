Entertainment

Dania Shah’s second husband makes explosive revelations about their marriage

By News Desk

Explosive revelations have emerged regarding marriage of Dania Shah, who gained instant fame after marrying the late Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain, a former member of the National Assembly and scholar.

In a viral video on social media, her second husband, Shahzad, shared surprising details about their relationship.

22-year-old Dania Shah’s second husband, Shahzad, revealed that he had initially approached her with the intention of having a short-term affair. However, things took an unexpected turn.

Shahzad, a traditional healer, mentioned that Dania used to visit him regularly to get medicine for her mother.

He further said, after several visits, she invited him to her house, an invitation he initially declined. Eventually, he accepted, and during that visit, he was captivated by Dania. Despite his initial intentions of a fleeting affair, Dania was insistent on marriage.

Shahzad also admitted that he had no plans to marry Dania, but her persistence led him to marry her, even though he already had three wives.

He expressed that he tried to reason with Dania for a long time, but she remained steadfast in her condition for marriage.

This revelation has sparked considerable attention and discussion on social media, shedding light on the complexities and dynamics of their relationship

