NATIONAL

Another honey trap incident in Lahore mirrors playwright’s ordeal

By Staff Report

LAHORE: In another disturbing incident in Lahore, a young man named Hamza fell victim to a honey trap, where he was brutally assaulted and robbed in a woman’s apartment.

The case bears a chilling resemblance to the recent high-profile honey trap incident involving renowned playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Hamza had recently made an acquaintance with a woman who invited him to her apartment for breakfast. Upon his arrival, three armed men burst into the apartment, held him at gunpoint, and subjected him to a severe beating while the woman recorded the ordeal on video.

The attackers coerced Hamza into granting access to his bank account, and the woman transferred Rs66,000 to her account using his mobile phone. Additionally, they stole his valuable phone and wallet, withdrawing an extra Rs14,000.

Kahanna police have since arrested the woman and two of her accomplices, while one suspect remains at large. The police have also recovered the incriminating videos, further solidifying the case against the culprits.

This incident underscores a growing trend of honey trap crimes in Lahore, highlighted by the recent abduction and robbery of Khalilur Rehman Qamar. In Qamar’s case, he was allegedly lured under the pretext of a drama project discussion, only to be kidnapped and robbed by a gang that had pre-installed cameras in the meeting location to record the crime.

His case included ransom demands and physical violence, reflecting a sophisticated and premeditated approach to these crimes.

Both cases have raised serious concerns about safety and security in personal and professional interactions in the region, prompting law enforcement agencies to advise the public to exercise caution in new acquaintances and meetings arranged through digital communication platforms.

The police are continuing their investigations, seeking to dismantle the networks behind these honey trap schemes.

Previous article
Polio resurgence: These cities in Pakistan have confirmed cases in 2024 bringing total to 12
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP advisor slams federal handling of IPP contracts amid public outcry...

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Dr. Saif has sharply criticized federal ministers for their handling of contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), urging...

Flawed investigations lead to zero convictions for Punjab Police

Govt leaders honour police martyrs, pledge support for their families

Search continues for missing as India landslide death toll climbs 215

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.