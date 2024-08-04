Another honey trap incident in Lahore mirrors playwright’s ordeal

LAHORE: In another disturbing incident in Lahore, a young man named Hamza fell victim to a honey trap, where he was brutally assaulted and robbed in a woman’s apartment.

The case bears a chilling resemblance to the recent high-profile honey trap incident involving renowned playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Hamza had recently made an acquaintance with a woman who invited him to her apartment for breakfast. Upon his arrival, three armed men burst into the apartment, held him at gunpoint, and subjected him to a severe beating while the woman recorded the ordeal on video.

The attackers coerced Hamza into granting access to his bank account, and the woman transferred Rs66,000 to her account using his mobile phone. Additionally, they stole his valuable phone and wallet, withdrawing an extra Rs14,000.

Kahanna police have since arrested the woman and two of her accomplices, while one suspect remains at large. The police have also recovered the incriminating videos, further solidifying the case against the culprits.

This incident underscores a growing trend of honey trap crimes in Lahore, highlighted by the recent abduction and robbery of Khalilur Rehman Qamar. In Qamar’s case, he was allegedly lured under the pretext of a drama project discussion, only to be kidnapped and robbed by a gang that had pre-installed cameras in the meeting location to record the crime.

His case included ransom demands and physical violence, reflecting a sophisticated and premeditated approach to these crimes.

Both cases have raised serious concerns about safety and security in personal and professional interactions in the region, prompting law enforcement agencies to advise the public to exercise caution in new acquaintances and meetings arranged through digital communication platforms.

The police are continuing their investigations, seeking to dismantle the networks behind these honey trap schemes.