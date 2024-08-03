The Plight of Muslims

In today’s world, darkness has covered Muslims around the globe. With each passing day, new tactics are being tried to eradicate them, leading to a significant rise in brutality against them, particularly by Hindus and Jews. From Gaza to Occupied Kashmir and India, the suffering of Muslims is a stark reality that demands urgent attention. Under Modi’s leadership, genocide of Muslims in India, including Indoan-Occupied Kashmir, continues unabated. Meanwhile, in Gaza, the devil’s dance is raging, where thousands of Palestinian Muslims, including children, have been martyred due to Zionist atrocities.

India hosts the world’s largest Muslim minority and the third largest Muslim population overall. However, the Indian state has made Muslims a primary target. The BJP, following the RSS agenda, is systematically working to eradicate the Muslim identity. Thousands of Muslims have been subjected to violence through Gau Raksha, Love Jihad, the controversial citizenship law, cessation of Holy Quran education, and violent riots aimed at Muslims.

As the RSS nears its centennial in 2025, its mission to establish India as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ is advancing with alarming speed. Under RSS leadership and Modi’s patronage, extremists are preparing for a widespread genocide of Muslims. Hindu youth are being indoctrinated with hatred towards Muslims and trained in the use of weapons. Displays of weapons and hateful slogans during Ram and Hanuman processions have escalated from harassment to outright terror against Muslims.

The systematic erasure of Muslim identity is being pursued through various means, including issues like Vande Mataram, Surya Namaskar, Yoga, cow sanctity, and triple talaq. The Indian state’s interference in Muslim personal law is a glaring example of its hostility. Extremist groups such as the Bajrang Dal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Shiv Sena, the Hindu Maha Sabha, and the Ram Taran Mandal are all following an anti-Muslim agenda. Attacks on mosques, amendments to Muslim personal law, and the humiliation of Muslims are integral to their teachings.

Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a 2023 State Department religious freedom report, noting a “concerning increase” in hate speech, anti-conversion laws, and demolition of homes and places of worship for minority groups in India. Blinken emphasized that despite global efforts to protect religious freedom, millions continue to be denied this basic right. The report highlighted the numerous challenges facing India’s minority groups, including persistent attacks on minorities, vandalism of places of worship, and killings. Furthermore, ten of India’s 28 states have enacted laws restricting religious conversions, some of which penalize forced conversions for marriage. These laws highlight the ongoing struggle for minority groups to secure protection and maintain their freedom of religion or belief.

In Indian-Occupied Kashmir, the situation is equally dire. Under Indian occupation, Kashmiris have been subjected to a harsh lockdown, communication blackout, and severe human rights abuses. The abrogation of Article 370, which granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir, has further exacerbated the region’s suffering. The international community’s silence on the plight of Kashmiris is deafening, and the need for a resolution to this long-standing conflict is more urgent than ever.

The global Muslim community faces an existential threat, with their identities, rights, and lives at stake. The international community must recognize the severity of this crisis and take concrete steps to address it. It is imperative to call out and condemn the actions of governments and extremist groups that perpetuate violence against Muslims. The world must unite in solidarity with Muslims, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights are protected.

In India, the path to justice begins with holding those in power accountable for their actions. The international community must apply pressure on the Indian government to cease its anti-Muslim policies and ensure the protection of minority rights. The US State Department’s religious freedom report is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to translate these findings into action. Sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and international condemnation should be employed to hold India accountable for its human rights violations.

In Occupied Kashmir, the international community must push for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, respecting the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The restoration of communication, lifting of lockdowns, and respect for human rights are critical steps towards achieving peace in the region. The world must hold India accountable for its actions in Kashmir and ensure that the rights of Kashmiris are upheld.

The plight of Muslims around the world is a call to action for the international community. The darkness that has enveloped them must be dispelled with the light of justice, solidarity, and human rights. Governments, international organizations, and civil society must work together to protect the rights and lives of Muslims. The world cannot afford to remain silent in the face of such egregious violations of human rights. It is time to stand up, speak out, and take action to ensure that Muslims around the globe can live in peace, dignity, and freedom.