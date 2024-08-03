Prince William and Harry could be coming face to face very soon, here’s when and where

The death of Lord Robert Fellowes at the age of 82 on July 29 may bring Prince William and Prince Harry together once more, as they mourn the loss of their uncle. This development was discussed in a recent episode of a private news outlet’s The Royal Report podcast.

Lord Robert Fellowes, who married Princess Diana’s older sister, Lady Jane Spencer, in 1978, served as private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II from 1990 to 1999. Biographers note that William and Harry frequently spent time with the Fellowes family during their childhood.

During his tenure as private secretary, Fellowes was provided with Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, which was conveniently close to Princess Diana’s apartments. Following Princess Diana’s tragic death in a car crash in Paris in 1997, William and Harry often stayed with their aunt, uncle, and cousins at their country home in Norfolk, England.

The relationship between William and Harry has been publicly strained in recent years. However, Jack Royston, the chief royal correspondent for a private news outlet, suggested to Royal Report listeners that the brothers might come together to honor their uncle and support their grieving aunt and cousins.

“I don’t want to turn this into another discussion about the royal rift, but it’s inevitable that the media will question whether William and Harry will reunite,” Royston commented.

He explained, “The general belief is that William and Harry avoid being in the same place simultaneously. For instance, at the Diana Award event, Harry recorded a message that was played only after William had left the room. There’s a clear intent to keep them apart. Recently, at a society wedding attended by William, Harry was notably absent. It’s a complex situation to navigate.”

The last time Harry and William attended an event together was in 2023 for the coronation of their father, King Charles III, where they did not publicly interact. Prior to this, they were seen together at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Royston suggested that for Fellowes’ funeral, “Presumably, both William and Harry would be invited and left to decide themselves how to handle it. It is possible that this funeral could bring the brothers back together.”

However, Royston tempered expectations, saying, “There likely won’t be high hopes that this will heal their rift. They met and spoke at Prince Philip’s funeral, and that didn’t mend their relationship. It’s difficult to foresee any significant change now, but never say never. Anything is possible.”