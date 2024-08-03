Pakistan to continue support for Kashmir till its freedom from Indian clutches: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that considering its national duty, Pakistan has always raised its voice for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination at every international forum and continue to raise its voice till realization of the Kashmiris goal of freedom.

He was addressing a webinar organized by the Pakistan Embassy in Berlin, Germany on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal of Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“We promise our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will carry their voice in every forum until the international community takes action on this issue,” the minister assured.

The people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been making unprecedented sacrifices against the illegal rule of India, he remarked.

Pakistan will continue to support the people of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination, he added.

“On August 5, 2019, India started unilateral actions in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the objective behind these operations was to disempower the Kashmiri people, deprive them of their right to self-determination and expel them from their own land, Tarar said.

“India has been trying to bring demographic changes in the occupied Kashmir population to damage the Kashmiris struggle for the right of self-determination”, he stated.

He said Indian government was trying to convince the world that Jammu and Kashmir was an undisputed part of its territory which was not true.

He recalled that it was New Delhi itself which took the issue of Jammu and Kashmir to the United Nations Security Council and its disputed status was recognized at the global level after UN adopted many resolutions on the long standing dispute.

The minister maintained that India’s brutal and illegal occupation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was not only a violation of international laws, but also a mockery of internationally recognized principles of human rights.

The government of Pakistan had passed a unanimous resolution in the Parliament in support of the Kashmiri people, in which it had expressed its concern over the extremist intentions of the Hindutva government of India.

It was responsibility of the international community to put pressure on India to end gross violations of human rights and the unilateral and illegal occupation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani Ambassador to Berlin Saqlain Syeda, Lord Qurban Hussain, Honorary President of Prussian Society Berlin Volker Tschapke, prominent Kashmiri leaders Shamim Shawl, Mushaal Mullick, Altaf Hussain Wani and Ali Raza Syed also addressed the webinar. They shed light on the serious situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.