First poliovirus case of Punjab in current year logged

LAHORE: First polio case has reported in Punjab of the current year, taking the overall number of poliovirus cases to 12 across the country so far.

The new case a six-year-old kid was confirmed to have been infected with poliovirus.

The National Institute of Public Health confirmed that the six-year-old child, a resident of Chakwal has been infected by poliovirus.

Overall, this is the 12 polio case reported in the country so far the current year.

According to officials of the NIH, a total of two polio cases were reported from Sindh, while, nine polio cases were reported from Balochistan.

It should be noted that in April this year, poliovirus was confirmed in 12 sewage samples from 8 cities across the country.

Sources claimed that the polio virus was found in the sewage of Karachi, Quetta, Usta Muhammad and Sibbi, Peshawar, Mastung, Naseerabad and Kohat.