Dissenting judges say relief cannot be granted to PTI in reserved seats case

By News Desk

In a dissenting note released on Saturday, two Supreme Court judges expressed their disagreement with the majority verdict on the reserved seats case, stating that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could not be granted relief as the party “was not before the Court nor tried to become a party before the ECP”.

Justices Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Naeem Akhtar Afghan penned a 29-page dissenting note in response to the majority judgment issued by the Supreme Court’s full bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, on July 12.

The majority decision, an 8:5 landmark verdict, had declared PTI eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities in the assemblies, overturning the decisions of the Peshawar High Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In their detailed dissent, the judges highlighted that the SIC did not participate in the February 8 nationwide polls as a political party. Additionally, they noted that the SIC chairman had contested the elections as an independent candidate.

