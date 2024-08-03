Child murdered by landlord over grazing dispute in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A tragic incident unfolded in the Sairi area of Hyderabad on Saturday, where a 10-year-old child was fatally shot by a landlord for grazing goats in his fields. The event has sparked outrage and led to protests by the local community.

The child was tending to goats in the landlord’s fields when the property owner, infuriated by the sight, opened fire, killing the child instantly before fleeing the scene. In response, grieving family members and residents carried the child’s body in a protest on Tando Muhammad Khan road, demanding the swift apprehension of the perpetrator.

SSP Hyderabad has reported that special teams have been established to conduct raids aimed at capturing the accused. The police are actively pursuing leads to ensure justice is served promptly.