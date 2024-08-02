Two miners killed in Dara Adam Khel coalmine landslide

DARA ADAM KHEL: A landslide in a coalmine in the Dara Adam Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) claimed the lives of two miners on Friday.

According to reports, Rescue 1122 workers promptly arrived at the scene upon receiving the report and commenced rescue operations.

The Rescue 1122 team, along with mine rescue personnel and local laborers, managed to retrieve the bodies of both miners from the rubble at the Khel Akhorwal National Mine.

Last month, three miners died, and four others were injured in an explosion that rocked a coal mine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s District Kohat. KP police informed the media that rescue and other law enforcement agencies immediately launched rescue and relief operations at the accident site.

Officials stated that the explosion occurred in Adam Khel Pass of Kohat District. Rescue officials transported the bodies and the injured, all of whom belonged to District Shangla, to a hospital.