Turkish envoy hopes new generations will further strengthen Pak-Turkiye ties

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci has there exist a long historical, friendly and fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye and we hope that the new generations of both countries will further strengthen these ties.

While addressing the certificate distribution ceremony of the two-week summer camp organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Yunus Emre Institute, Pakistan here Friday, the Turkish Ambassador mentioned that these activities will bring the younger generations of the two countries closer, ultimately strengthening the relationship.

Dr. Mehmet Pacaci also extended congratulations to the university and the Yunus Emre Institute for arranging the camp.

Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir said that Pakistanis and Turkish people considered each other as their second home. Turkish children are eager to learn Urdu, and Pakistani children are enthusiastic about learning Turkish, he said and added that there were similarities in the history and culture of the two countries, and the moon and star on the flags of both countries symbolized our unity.

Director International Exchange and Collaboration, AIOU, Dr. Zahid Majeed said that in 10 days, 34 children aged 5 to 13 years were taught Turkish language, calligraphy and archery, Turkish traditional game Mangala was also taught.

He said that they would organize summer camp in Skardu and Gilgit with the support of Yunus Emre Institute.

Director, Yunus Emre Institute, Pakistan, Dr. Halil Toker stated that Turkish people had deep affection for Pakistanis, and to ensure that this love was passed down to the new generation.

Later, the children performed Turkish songs and shared jokes in front of their parents and university faculty.