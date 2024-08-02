Trade halted as Pakistan enforces visa rule for Afghan truck drivers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani customs authorities on Friday started enforcing a visa requirement for Afghan cargo truck drivers to enter Pakistan.

According to customs authorities, the visa requirement for cargo trucks, as per the bilateral agreement, has been implemented starting August 1. Consequently, cargo vehicles without visas have been barred from entering Pakistan through the Torkham border crossing.

In retaliation, Afghan security authorities have banned the entry of all types of cargo vehicles from Pakistan into Afghanistan. This situation has led to the suspension of bilateral trade activities, with thousands of cargo trucks now stranded on both sides of the border.

Until July 31, Afghan cargo truck drivers were provided with temporary entry permits (TAD) to facilitate trade activities without the need for visas. However, the new policy requires truck drivers to have passports for entry into Pakistan, as temporary documents are no longer accepted.

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary expressed concerns about the presence of terrorist groups like ISIS, the East Turkestan Movement, and the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) continuing their activities from Afghanistan against Pakistan. The presence of the banned TTP in Afghanistan poses a persistent threat to Pakistan, and Islamabad has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to Afghan authorities.

The Foreign Secretary noted that since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, there has been an increase in anti-Pakistan activities originating from Afghanistan. Up to July 22, 664,000 illegal Afghan citizens have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan.