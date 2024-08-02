NATIONAL

Trade halted as Pakistan enforces visa rule for Afghan truck drivers

By Staff Report
Laden Pakistani trucks are seen near Torkham, close to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, on April 14, 2017, a day after the US military dropped a largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State complex in Afghanistan. Trade in and out of Afghanistan from Pakistan appeared to be flowing as normal, however, with traffic at the Torkham border crossing apparently undisturbed, despite the historic detonation roughly 50 kilometres away. / AFP PHOTO / ABDUL MAJEED (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani customs authorities on Friday started enforcing a visa requirement for Afghan cargo truck drivers to enter Pakistan.

According to customs authorities, the visa requirement for cargo trucks, as per the bilateral agreement, has been implemented starting August 1. Consequently, cargo vehicles without visas have been barred from entering Pakistan through the Torkham border crossing.

In retaliation, Afghan security authorities have banned the entry of all types of cargo vehicles from Pakistan into Afghanistan. This situation has led to the suspension of bilateral trade activities, with thousands of cargo trucks now stranded on both sides of the border.

Until July 31, Afghan cargo truck drivers were provided with temporary entry permits (TAD) to facilitate trade activities without the need for visas. However, the new policy requires truck drivers to have passports for entry into Pakistan, as temporary documents are no longer accepted.

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary expressed concerns about the presence of terrorist groups like ISIS, the East Turkestan Movement, and the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) continuing their activities from Afghanistan against Pakistan. The presence of the banned TTP in Afghanistan poses a persistent threat to Pakistan, and Islamabad has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to Afghan authorities.

The Foreign Secretary noted that since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, there has been an increase in anti-Pakistan activities originating from Afghanistan. Up to July 22, 664,000 illegal Afghan citizens have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Previous article
Urdu bazaar chairman raises concerns over excessive taxes on education sector
Next article
Interior minister issues warnings at police station over mismanagement
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Turkish govt blocks Instagram, here’s why

After Turkey banned access to Instagram on Friday, numerous Turkish users of the social media network expressed their frustration on the well-known platform X,...

Interior minister issues warnings at police station over mismanagement

Urdu bazaar chairman raises concerns over excessive taxes on education sector

Zardari urges accelerated relief efforts for rain-affected areas

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.