Saving the metro bus system

In Pakistan, initiating any programme or project takes months, even years. Yet, once these projects become operational, they frequently fall victim to neglect and insufficient maintenance, leading to rapid deterioration. The metro bus system stands as a prime example. Authorities must intervene before these once-promising stations become mere relics.

As a frequent commuter residing in Rawalpindi, I have observed the urgent need for high repair and maintenance on the metro bus tracks, rather than cosmetic fixes. A large portion of the population depends on this service daily. Delays are not just frustrating; they are economically damaging, causing lateness for work and appointments. Moreover, these tracks present significant safety risks. Proper upkeep will not only enhance the speed and efficiency of the service but also enable more people to benefit from it. Moreover, there needs to be more civic responsibility among the public. Basic courtesies, like queuing, must be observed. It is imperative to implement programmes and awareness campaigns to promote more civilised behaviour, including forming orderly queues and respecting public property. Discipline is crucial for the smooth functioning of any public service, and the metro bus system is no exception. The metro bus system plays a vital role in the transportation infrastructure, but its future looks bleak without adequate maintenance and public adherence to rules.

FAREED RAJA

RAWALPINDI