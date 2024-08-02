Pakistan observes day of mourning over assassination of Ismail Haniyeh tomorrow

PM Shehbaz calls Haniyeh’s martyrdom in Tehran a flagrant violation of int’l laws

Meeting of allied parties in govt also announce to offer funeral in absentia for Ismail Haniyeh

Huddle also decides on tabling a resolution in Parliament to express full solidarity with people of Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly denounced the attack that led to martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, chief of Hamas Political Bureau, in Tehran, terming it a barbaric act that was a flagrant violation of international laws and rules.

The extraterritorial assassination, he said, had sparked widespread condemnation across the world including Pakistan, Turkiye, Russia, Iran, China and Malaysia which had denounced the attack in the strongest words.

Ismail Haniyeh’s children and grandchildren had also been ruthlessly martyred, he added.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on the situation of Palestine which was attended by the parliamentarians representing the government’s allied political parties.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the bloodshed in Palestine continued for last nine months claiming lives of many innocent Palestinians everyday. Over 40,000 Palestinians including thousands of children had been martyred till date.

“The world is silent over this barbarism,” he said. “Such terrorism and extremism is highly condemnable.”

The prime minister said Netanyahu was out to destroy Palestine. Despite clear verdicts of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and resolutions of the United Nations, Israel could not be stopped from its barbaric acts.

He expressed gratitude to the countries from the West such as Ireland and Spain who had openly supported the Palestinian cause and its two-state resolution.

Earlier, the allied parties in government decided that the nation would observe a day of mourning across the country on Friday (tomorrow) to express solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters and to condemn the Israeli state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine.

A consultative meeting of the allied parties on the deteriorating situation in Palestine, in a joint declaration, also announced that the funeral prayer in absentia for Ismail Haniyeh, chief of Hamas Political Bureau, who was assassinated in Tehran on Wednesday, would be offered by the nation after Friday prayers.

The meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also decided to present a resolution in the Parliament to express full solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli brutalities in Palestine for last nine months, and expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

They also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

They were of the view that the Hamas leader’s assassination incident was a conspiracy to sabotage the efforts to get stopped the ongoing Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians and establish peace in the region. Such incidents destroyed the world peace.

The prime minister termed the ongoing Israeli state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine a tragedy for the Muslim Ummah.

The meeting demanded to ensure immediate provision of humanitarian aid to the unarmed Palestinians.

It was decided that Pakistan would continue to provide relief goods, besides taking effective measures for the medical assistance of the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters. It was further decided that the injured Palestinians would be brought to Pakistan for treatment.

The meeting also decided that Palestinian medical students would be admitted to medical colleges in Pakistan with financial support to continue their education.

The participants were of the view that with the ongoing genocide and state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine, Israel was violating the resolutions of the United Nations, the decisions of the International Court of Justice and international laws, while the world community remained a silent spectator.

They asked the international community to adopt a clear stand against the Israeli brutalities, as otherwise it would be a question mark against viability of international laws and institutions for future generations.

The meeting also urged the international community, including the United Nations to break their silence and immediately get stopped the ongoing genocide of the oppressed Palestinians by the Zionist forces and bring Israel to justice for war crimes.

Leaders and senior representatives of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Pakistan Muslim League Zia and National Party attended the meeting.