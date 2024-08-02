Interior minister issues warnings at police station over mismanagement

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi made a surprise visit to Khanna Police Station, expressing displeasure at its poor condition on Friday.

Naqvi found that the investigating officers were absent from their duty rooms and were instead sleeping in another room, leaving complainants waiting for a long time to register their cases. During the visit, the minister also discovered two addicts sleeping in a room. The duty sub-inspector was unable to provide satisfactory answers regarding the mismanagement.

Naqvi inspected various parts of the police station, including the front desk, the registrar’s room, and the lock-up, where he inquired about the cases of the detainees. He ordered the release of four individuals who had been detained for illegal street vending, following due legal process.

The front desk room smelled of cigarettes, and the police station premises were overcrowded with 1500 motorcycles. Naqvi instructed that the motorcycles be returned to their owners, emphasizing that there was no justification for keeping so many at the station.

He stressed the importance of addressing public complaints promptly, warning that unnecessary delays would not be tolerated. Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa accompanied him during the visit.