Harris’ campaign shatters fundraising records, leaves Trump astonished

Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign raised $310 million in July, which is more than double what her Republican rival Donald Trump raised.

Harris now has $377 million available for her campaign. This strong fundraising is a big change since President Joe Biden stepped down from the election race on July 21 and endorsed his running mate, Reuters reported.

Moreover, the July figure — more than double the $138.7 million raised by Republican rival Donald Trump in the same month — brings the total money raised by Harris and Biden before her to more than $1 billion, the fastest a presidential campaign has crossed that threshold in history, the campaign said.

Earlier, July was predicted to be a disappointing month for Democrats; however, Harris’ emergence resulted in more than $200 million of the $310 million in the first week.

Moreover, two-thirds of the July donations came from first-time donors, and 94% of the donations were $200 or less, the campaign said.

“This is a history-making haul for a candidate who will make history this November. The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilised, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November,” said Harris for President Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

The Harris campaign had $377 million in cash on hand at the end of the month, $50 million more than the Trump campaign’s $327 million.

On the other hand, Trump’s fundraising in the month of July was 24% higher than the $111.8 million that the campaign said it raised in June.

Nevertheless, polls showed that Trump had built a lead over Biden, including in battleground states, after Biden’s disastrous debate performance on June 27, but Harris’s entry into the race changed the dynamic, with recent polls showing a tight contest.