Flood risks and landslide alerts issued as heavy rainfall predicted across Pakistan

The Met Department has forecasted rain in various parts of Pakistan today and tomorrow, cautioning that heavy downpours may lead to flooding in several regions. The warning highlights the potential for significant flooding in rain-fed rivers and low-lying areas, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Heavy rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, and Dir. The forecast also includes many cities such as Swat, Shangla, Buner, Bannu, Kurram, and Waziristan, extending to DI Khan.

The department has raised concerns over the likelihood of low-lying areas getting inundated in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore, with fears extending to Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, and Sahiwal.

The low-lying regions of Nowshera, Peshawar, and Sindh are also on high alert for potential flooding. Rain is anticipated in Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, and Swabi, with a risk of local flooding in northeast Punjab and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Balochistan areas, including Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbela, Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Harnai, Awaran, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Nasirabad, Musakhel, and Jafarabad, also face flooding risks in local streams.

The heavy rains bring an increased risk of landslides in the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The authorities have urged residents in these regions to take necessary precautions.

Intermittent rain and heavy showers are expected across various regions, including:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Punjab: Murree, Guliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Balochistan: Bolan, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Dera Bugti, Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbela, and Qalaat.

Sindh: Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Matiari, Naushehro Feroze, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Chhoor, Padidan, Sujawal, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu.

The Met Department has urged citizens to stay alert, especially in vulnerable areas, and to follow safety guidelines to mitigate the risks associated with the heavy rainfall and potential flooding.