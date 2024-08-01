Which royal tradition does Prince William plans to change despite King Charles’ will? Find out

Prince William is set to take drastic measures after taking over the monarchy from his father, King Charles, an expert has predicted.

One of the changes that he is determined to make once becoming the King is to end Charles’ beloved kilt-wearing tradition, reported Daily Mail.

As per sources, the Prince of Wales “hates” wearing kilts and has never been pictured in one, despite being given the option at his graduation in 2005.

By refusing to wear the kilts, William has been breaking a century-old tradition, which has been followed by male members of the Royal family, including King George VI, Prince Philip, and Charles.

Even though Charles love the Scottish attire, William says he does not want to be “be seen dead” in a kilt, a view reportedly also shared by his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Richard Kay said, “The Windsors observe a unique – if eccentric – set of house rules when it comes to how to dress in Scotland.”

“The men wear kilts, not just on official engagements but during their off-duty moments too,” he added. “Even Princess Diana, no lover of things Scottish, used to display a gesture, such as a tam o’ shanter, to the delight of the Celtic fringe.”

Comedian Craig Hill suggested that William’s refusal to follow the tradition may mean he wants to appear modern. “Maybe the prince is worried about looking too old-fashioned or too formal, and wants to appear modern.”