Weather update: Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected across Pakistan

The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Islamabad and its surrounding areas, as well as in various districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan.

As the monsoon season reaches its peak, significant rainfall continues, prompting authorities to implement precautionary measures.

Early morning heavy rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi led to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) declaring an emergency in Rawalpindi. The low-lying area of Amarpura is experiencing severe waterlogging due to blocked drains and sewers, worsening the situation despite a temporary lull in the rain.

The forecast suggests more intermittent rain in the Twin Cities, necessitating ongoing vigilance and preparedness. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain is expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Buner, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Punjab will see rainfall in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Kasur, Okara, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, and Layyah.

In Balochistan, while most districts will remain hot and humid, rain is anticipated in Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, Kohlu, and surrounding areas. Additionally, the coastal areas of Sindh may experience light rain.

Monsoon Season to Continue Until August 6

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a comprehensive warning as the monsoon season is expected to continue from today until August 6. The NDMA forecasts rain with thunder across most parts of the country, with an increased risk of flooding in low-lying areas and local rivers.

In light of potential dangers, the NDMA has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other relevant bodies to take immediate precautionary measures. High-risk areas identified include DG Khan, Rajanpur, and the Koh-e-Sulaiman and Kirthar mountain ranges, which face a significant threat of flooding.

Urban flooding is anticipated in major cities such as Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala. Additional areas at risk include Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera, and Peshawar.

The NDMA also warns of the likelihood of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, all major rivers and adjacent watercourses are expected to experience increased flow, heightening the risk of widespread flooding. The NDMA emphasizes the critical need for proactive disaster management and readiness to mitigate the impact of these natural events.