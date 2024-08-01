Trump attacks Kamala Harris over racial identity

Former President Donald Trump bashed his rival Kamala Harris by questioning her racial identity on Wednesday in Chicago.

In a panel discussion at the conference of the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump attacked his Democratic competitor by mentioning that Harris “happened to turn Black a number of years ago,” CBS reported.

The ABS News Black journalist, Rachel Scott, questioned Trump over the definition of “DEI.”

“I’ve known [Harris] a long time indirectly, not directly, very much. And she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black?” the Republican nominee responded

“But you know what, I respect either one, I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t,” Trump said of Harris. “Because she was Indian all of the way, and then all the sudden, she made a turn and she went, she became a Black person — and I think, I think somebody should look into that, too, when you ask, continue in a very hostile, nasty tone.”

However, the former president criticised the conversation hours later on his social media platform. “The questions were rude and nasty, often in the form of a statement, but we CRUSHED IT!” he said.

Additionally, these comments came because Harris’ mother belongs to India, and her father is from Jamaica. The Democrat completed her undergraduate degree from Howard University, a historically black school in Washington. Harris has led the Black Law Students Association as president while studying at the University of California’s law school in San Francisco.

Speaking at an event in Houston on Wednesday night for Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Harris responded by reminding the leadership of her rival Trump in the forthcoming elections and saying that the United States deserves a leader who speaks truth.

“This afternoon, Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists, and it was the same old show. The divisiveness and the disrespect —let me just say, the American people deserve better,” she said.

“Americans deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts; we deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us; they are an essential source of our strength,” she reiterated